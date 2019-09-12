Josh Lesser has been promoted to Engineering Technician Specialist and named Lab Chief for the Kansas Department of Transportation, District Six Materials Lab. Lesser started with KDOT in 2014 as an Engineering Technician Associate in the Dodge City Construction Lab. He was promoted to Engineering Technician in 2015.

Lesser graduated from Shawnee Heights High School and attended Kansas State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education — mathematics in 2009. He taught in the Dodge City School District for five years before joining KDOT.