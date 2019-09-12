Finney County Commissioner and Air Force veteran Bill Clifford announced Thursday his run for Kansas’ big 1st congressional district, the seat currently held by Rep. Roger Marshall.

Current chair of the Finney County Commission and president of the Finney County Republicans, Clifford has previously served on other local government boards, including the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees, Garden City Airport Advisory Board and a committee vying for the construction of a new high school in Garden City.

He is an ophthalmologist, or eye surgeon, at Fry Eye Associates in Garden City. As a doctor, Clifford said he is uniquely suited to carry on the “health care legacy” of Marshall, an obstetrician.

So far, former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann has announced he will run for the seat as a Republican and former teacher Kali Barnett has announced she will run as a Democrat. Marshall announced last weekend he will not seek re-election, instead making a bid for the U.S. Senate.