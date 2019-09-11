INK Writing Club
What: Stop by the library, for this biweekly writing club for teens, ages 10 to 17. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St.
GCA Blushing Artiste
What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N Main St.
Cost: Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.
Computer Basics Classes
What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St.
Friday Night Magic
What: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St.
GCA Make-It Take-It
What: Kids and guardians are invited to attend this monthly class to explore new art techniques. This month, participants will make acrylic pour projects.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N Main St.
Cost: $20 for an adult and child pair ($15 for members). Walk-ins are welcome, but register ahead of time to guarantee a spot.
Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen Scholarship Pageant
What: See who will be crowned Miss Garden City Fiesta at this annual scholarship pageant.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Pauline Joyce Arts auditorium at Garden City Community College
Garden City Farmer’s Market
What: Once again, check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.
When: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28
Where: Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.
Garden City Community Mexican Fiesta
What: Celebrate this landmark local event’s 93rd anniversary with a morning parade, grito, food, live music, dance performances and more. The festival will run all day.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stevens Park
GCA Art Drop-In
What: Stop by for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Henri Matisse.
When: 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N Main St.