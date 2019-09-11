INK Writing Club

What: Stop by the library, for this biweekly writing club for teens, ages 10 to 17. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St.

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N Main St.

Cost: Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

Computer Basics Classes

What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St.

Friday Night Magic

What: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St.

GCA Make-It Take-It

What: Kids and guardians are invited to attend this monthly class to explore new art techniques. This month, participants will make acrylic pour projects.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N Main St.

Cost: $20 for an adult and child pair ($15 for members). Walk-ins are welcome, but register ahead of time to guarantee a spot.

Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen Scholarship Pageant

What: See who will be crowned Miss Garden City Fiesta at this annual scholarship pageant.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Pauline Joyce Arts auditorium at Garden City Community College

Garden City Farmer’s Market

What: Once again, check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28

Where: Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.

Garden City Community Mexican Fiesta

What: Celebrate this landmark local event’s 93rd anniversary with a morning parade, grito, food, live music, dance performances and more. The festival will run all day.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stevens Park

GCA Art Drop-In

What: Stop by for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Henri Matisse.

When: 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N Main St.