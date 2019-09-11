A warm, sunny day is on tap Wednesday for the Topeka area as highs in the lower-90s are expected.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible after overnight.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, when highs in the upper-80s are expected. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main concerns, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.