Two days after the Kansas State Fair opened and the first quilt ever completed by Margaret Doornbos, 100, of El Dorado, received a third-place ribbon, Doornbos died.

“Sad news,” wrote Doornbos’ daughter, Teresa Bachman, in an email Sunday night to The News, relaying that her mother died Sunday.

“She couldn’t fight pneumonia and decided to be with the love of her life, my dad,” Bachman wrote.

Doornbos had planned to bring her entries to the State Fair last week but was hospitalized with pneumonia. Her entries still made it to Hutchinson.

Doornbos’ porcelain cutting board captured a second-place ribbon in the china painting competition in the Oz Gallery. Her quilt, featuring a cross-stitch pattern, placed third and can be seen in the Domestic Arts Building.

Born in a farmhouse west of Rosalia on Dec. 19, 1918, Anna Margaret Haines weighed only 4½ pounds at birth, according to family history. The family's desire for a good education was one reason Margaret and two other siblings attended high school in El Dorado. She became a teacher and then married Robert Doornbos, a farmer. They raised two sons, Gary and Dennis, and one daughter, Teresa.

It was after Robert and Margaret Doornbos retired from farming in 1970 that she learned the art of china painting and also purchased the quilting supplies from a store going out of business in 1974.

Robert Doornbos died in 1997, but Margaret Doornbos continued to be active in the church and organizations and worked at the Coutts Art Museum in El Dorado until retiring at age 90. In recent years, Bachman said, her mother was determined to finish the quilt before she turned 100. A month before that birthday, she reached the goal.

“A life well-lived” is a cliche that aptly fit her mother, Bachman said.