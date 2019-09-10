The first death in Kansas associated with a wave of serious respiratory illnesses linked to use of electronic cigarettes took the life of a woman over the age of 50, state officials said Tuesday.

Amid national reports of a half-dozen deaths and hundreds of cases of lung injury being linked to vaping, Kansas has chronicled six reports of illness tied to the outbreak. Three of the Kansas patients have been classified as confirmed or probable cases. Three cases in Kansas remain under investigation.

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, urged Kansans not to participate in vaping. He said the apparent risk of e-cigarettes warranted the call for people to avoid the products.

"It is time to stop vaping," Norman said. "If you or a loved one is vaping, please stop. I’m extremely alarmed for the health and safety of Kansans who are using vaping products and urge them to stop until we can determine the cause of vaping-related lung injuries and death."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported six deaths in Kansas, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota, California and Illinois. The CDC reported more than 450 possible cases of severe lung injury in 33 states. The CDC also recommended people avoid vaping or use of e-cigarettes.

Kansas epidemiologist Farah Ahmed said the deceased Kansas patient, who wasn't publicly identified, had a history of health complications and was engaged in vaping with e-cigarettes. Kansas officials didn't release detailed information about what types of vaping products were used by the individual, but many vaping products with liquids contain cannabinoid products.

"Our sympathies go out to the family of the person who died," said Gov. Laura Kelly. "Health officials are working hard to determine a cause and share information to prevent additional injuries. As that work continues, I urge Kansans to be careful."

Information about people investigated by the state won't be divulged publicly because of privacy issues.

KDHE recommended people with a history of vaping who experience lung problems seek medical care. Symptoms in these cases included shortness of breath, fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea. Others reported headache, dizziness and chest pain.