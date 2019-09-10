Garden City High School will hold its third annual fall homecoming parade this weekend, showcasing over 40 different GCHS sports and clubs, as well as local Garden City groups.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Finney County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building parking lot and travel north on Main Street. The parade will end at Stevens Park with a pep assembly. Besides local groups, floats will showcase the GCHS 2019 fall homecoming court and football team.

The Stevens Park pep rally will introduce the court and football team to the public. At the same time, other GCHS organizations will host informational booths around the park, starting at 5 p.m. Garden City USD 457 invites locals to stop by the park before or after the parade to get something to eat and support the schools and their clubs and activities.