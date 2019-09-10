The Garden City High School boys’ soccer team finished the Wichita South Titan Classic Saturday with a win over Hays, 3-1, to claim a fifth place finish in the tournament.

The Buffaloes started slow in the game, being held scoreless in the first half.

The only score in the first half was a goal by Hays’ Matt Goodale in the 28th minute, for a 1-0 lead.

The second half was all the Buffaloes as they scored three unanswered goals.

GCHS’s Hassan Ismail continued his scoring in the tournament with a goal in the 43rd minute off an assist by Jesse Sotelo.

Sotelo claimed his own goal in the game in the 52nd minute off an assist by Bryant Tamayo, for the game winning goal.

Rodrigo Oropeza rounded out the Buffalo scoring with a free kick inn the 79th minute.

Garden City had 26 shots on goal while Hays had one.

The Buffaloes will face off with Hays, again, in its next game to open the home portion of its season, with an approximate 6:30 p.m. start on Thursday at Buffalo Stadium.