PRATT - Garden City Community College men's soccer team needed an offensive boost. They got it on Saturday.

Abdoulaye Agyen and Leonardo Marini found the back of the net, and the Broncbusters ended a three-match scoreless streak with a 2-1, overtime victory over Pratt.

"The men started really strong, putting a lot of pressure on Pratt's backline," Head Coach Corey Bryant said.

The Broncbusters broke through when Agyen converted a penalty kick in the 19th minute of the first half. From that point on, there were several missed opportunities, with seven shots in the first half, but netting only one, taking a 1-0 advantage into the locker room.

"We totally abandoned the game plan at one point," Bryant explained. "But overtime was a different story."

The only reason the match was extended was thanks to Pratt, which scored the equalizer with less than five minutes remaining.

"Down the stretch, I just felt like eventually we were going to break," Bryant said. "But give our guys credit, they responded."

Then, in the final minute of the first overtime period, the Broncbusters put the match away. Lucas Martins led Marini, and the freshman delivered, rolling the ball past Beaver goalkeeper Clayton Scott for the game winner. It was his only shot attempt of the game.

GCCC's goal keeper Gabriel Melo recorded five saves in 99 minutes. Garden City out shot Pratt 14-11.

Garden City will travel to Western Texas for a 1 p.m. match today.

All Bryant wanted was a mulligan for the GCCC women's soccer squad on Saturday at Pratt.

Pratt broke a tie game when Madison Phillips scored in the 63rd minute, leading the Beavers to a 2-1 victory over Garden City.

"I think the girls rebounded well from their showing on Wednesday against Barton," Bryant said. "We just can't get out of our own way."

"We have six girls who are sidelined right now (due to injuries)," Bryant. "That's definitely making this challenging."

Playing shorthanded, Garden City gave up a goal five minutes into the match. But Noeli Munoz had the counter in the ninth minute, taking a pass from Catherine Small for the shot and goal.

"Our problem is that we continue to make crucial mistakes at terrible times," Bryant added.

The score remained tied until the 63rd minute when Phillips beat Garden City goal keeper Kaylee Keller.

"We gave ourselves a chance to tie the match in the end," Bryant said. "That's all I can ask."

Keller recorded eight saves on the day, but her team was out shot 11-10.

The Broncbusters will host Hutchinson at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.