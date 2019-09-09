1. Dillons Dollar Day: all day, Monday, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson. Gate admission just $1, or free with Dillons Plus Card.

2. The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2019: 7 p.m. Monday, McPherson Opera House, 219 S Main St, McPherson. The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, a program of Banff Centre, is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain festivals in the world. This year’s tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental, and adventure films from the festival. Tickets are $15 at Rendezvous Adventure Outfitters in Lindsborg, Bicycle Pedaler in Wichita, or over the phone by calling 785-227-9810.

3. Hitchcock Film Series: The Birds: 7 p.m., Monday, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E Douglas Ave, Wichita. Cost is $6.