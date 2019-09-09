Tall corn was being blamed for a fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Rawlins County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. Saturday at County Road AA and County Road 6, about 23 miles north of the junction of US-36 and K-35 highways.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on County Road AA when it entered the intersection and was struck on its passenger side by a 2009 International semi that was pulling a water-tanker trailer that was northbound non County Road 6.

The patrol said the driver of the Ford pickup truck was unable to see the semi coming because of tall corn at that location.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Derrick D. Bassnett, 50, of Trenton, Neb., was taken to Rawlins County Health Center in Atwood, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Bassnett was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Joshua Joe Friemel, 29, of Colby, was transported to Rawlins County Health Center. The patrol said Friemel, who was wearing a seat belt, had no apparent injuries.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, according to the patrol.