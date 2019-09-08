With the arrival of National Grandparents Day on Sunday, this is an appropriate time for reviewing some of the scams that continue to target the elderly. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has collected some information and tips regarding such scams to be shared among older Americans and their families.

Many are surprised to learn that data indicates younger people are more likely to be victimized by scammers than older generations.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that during 2018, 43% of people in their 20s reported financial loss due to scams. Among those in their 70s the number that were defrauded was 15%. However, the median amount lost for the elderly was almost twice that of those in their 20s: $751 compared with $400. (Some do speculate, however, that older citizens may be less likely to report that they were scammed, out of embarrassment or of fear that they will lose their independence if they tell.)

Top scams used against older Americans

The much larger amounts lost individually to elder scams warrant a review of the most frequent fraud schemes being used. Here are the National Council on Aging’s top scams targeting seniors:

• Medicare/health insurance scams – Fraudsters pose as Medicare or insurance company reps to get identification numbers from their victims. Some scammers use makeshift mobile clinics to provide bogus services, using personal information collected to defraud Medicare.

• Counterfeit prescription drugs – This growing scam uses the Internet to trick seniors (and others) into buying fake medications at attractively lower prices.

• Funeral and cemetery scams – Crooks read obituaries and attend strangers’ services to target grieving spouses, often claiming the deceased owed them money. Another scam to watch for is disreputable funeral homes that hike funeral bills by adding unnecessary charges, for instance requiring expensive caskets even for cremations.

• Fraudulent anti-aging products – Everything from fake Botox to bogus homeopathic remedies has been pedaled to those seeking a more youthful appearance.

• Telemarketing/phone scams – Seniors make twice the number of purchases over the phone than other demographics. Crooked telemarketers may try to get donations to fake charities after natural disasters. Others use the “pigeon drop” scam, claiming they’ll split a large sum of money they found if a “good faith” payment is made to them by withdrawing bank account funds. Watch out as well for the call claiming to be from a grandchild in need of funds for an emergency.

• Internet fraud – The possibilities are many for scamming older people who may be less adept at Internet use: Pop-up windows simulate virus-scamming software but actually download a virus or malware onto a computer. Emails faked to look like they are from legitimate companies or agencies may ask you to “update” or “verify” personal information. Faked IRS messages may claim there is a refund due.

• Investment schemes – Pyramid schemes, “Nigerian princes” and assorted fake and complex financial products and services are aimed at seniors who may have nest eggs and retirement plans taking shape.

• Homeowner/reverse mortgage scams – Scammers have used public information about a property’s assessed value to target homeowners. They may claim they can arrange a lower reassessment, for a fee of course. Those who are reverse mortgage borrowers and have unlocked equity in their homes can be targeted by shady home repair companies.

• Sweepstakes and lottery scams – A payment is requested in order to “unlock” a supposed prize that the victim has “won.” The victim may be sent a rubber check which, when it bounces, leaves them responsible for payment to the bank.

Communication is a valuable tool for combating scamming attempts. Discuss the above list with your relatives and loved ones to prevent being surprised (or taken in) by such scams. For answers to questions you may have regarding scams against seniors, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417, or visit our website at bbb.org.