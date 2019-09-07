Backed up to their own 1-yard line and nearly giving up two points on the previous play, McPherson's Kaleb Hoppes hooked up with Aaron Powell with the biggest play of the game.

You won't see a longer one this season, or ever actually.

Hoppes hit a streaking Powell over the middle for a 99-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, fueling the third-ranked (4A) Bullpups to a 29-17 victory over Salina South in the season-opener Friday night at Salina Stadium.

The Bullpups fell behind 10-0 to the defensive-minded Cougars, but scored 22 unanswered points and then held on the win in the fourth quarter.

Hoppes, who replaced his record-setting brother Kyler at the quarterback position, finished with 256 yards of total offense, scored two touchdowns and passed for two others.

South quarterback Terran Galloway had a productive night as well, completing 17 of 24 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. But the Cougars had trouble running all night against the Bullpup front seven, finishing with just 51 yards on 36 carries.

The Cougars (0-1) got on the scoreboard first when Galloway connected with Jace Varela for a 24-yard pass at the 2:55 mark of the first quarter. Varela, a senior, caught the pass in the left flat and then slipped through two McPherson defenders at the 10-yard line before scoring.

Eric Rincon, who kicked the extra point, added a 36-yard field goal at the 8:12 mark of the second quarter to give the Cougars a 10-0 lead. At that point in the game, McPherson had run 11 plays on offense for zero yards and had punted three times.

South had a chance to build on the lead after McPherson lost fumbles on its next two possessions, but failed to get a first down on 4th-and-1 and then threw an interception near midfield late in the first half.

McPherson capitalized on the South mistake, driving 46 yards in six plays as Hoppes completed a 25-yard TD pass to a wide-open Cody Stufflebean with 18 seconds left in the first half. Drew Schrader's extra point was blocked, making it a 10-6 game at halftime.

The Bullpups took control in the third quarter, scoring on all three of its possessions. They took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards on six plays before Hoppes scored on an eight-yard run at the 10:23 mark.

South failed to move on its next possession, but punter Kamren Xaysongkham boomed a 58-yarder to the McPherson 2-yard line. Jakob Feil struggled to get out of the end zone on a first-down run before Hoppes and Powell connected for the 99-yarder with 7:38 left in the quarter. Schrader added a 27-yard field goal at the 3:10 mark to make it a 22-10 game.

South made a game of it in the fourth quarter, driving 62 yards in 11 plays before Galloway's pass in the right flat to Brandt Cox turned into a 9-yard touchdown with 7:15 remaining in the game. But, McPherson ended South's hopes for a comeback win by putting together a scoring drive of its own - 69 yards on nine plays as Hoppes scored from a yard out with 4:00 left.

Ty Garrett had nine catches for 86 yards for the Cougars.