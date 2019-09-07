Fire blamed on unattended cooking

LEAVENWORTH — A fire at a Leavenworth apartment is believed to have been the result of unattended cooking, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported by neighbors who smelled smoke, according to Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks.

When firefighters arrived, they could see light smoke coming from the residence. Nobody apparently was in the apartment at the time. Firefighters forced entry into the residence.

“It was full of smoke,” Brooks said.

But he said the fire essentially was out because all of the oxygen in the residence had been consumed.

“There was significant heat and smoke damage throughout the living area,” Brooks said.

He said the fire started in the kitchen. It appears someone forgot that something was left cooking on the stove.

Southwest Kansas Library System receives grant

DODGE CITY — The Southwest Kansas Library System headquartered in Dodge City received a $3,500 grant from Humanities Kansas recently.

The grant is in support of “Faces of the East Side Neighborhoods” photo exhibit and panel discussion that will be held as part of the Dodge City International Festival. The event is Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Dodge City near the El Capitan statue.

Since 1972, Humanities Kansas has been an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities.

“Faces of the East Side Neighborhoods” exhibit will feature portraits of descendants from the community while telling the story of the “Mexican Village” and its stories of those featured in the photos.