HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Friday's results
AREA GAMES
Alma, Neb. 48, Northern Valley 0
Ashland 53, Natoma 26
Axtell 58, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 12
Beloit 36, Fairbury, Neb. 27
Bennington 34, Wakefield 8
Canton-Galva 70, Little River 23
Chase County 58, Herington 14
Cheylin 76, Fowler 12
Clay Center 29, Abilene 0
Clifton-Clyde 64, Wetmore 0
Colby 36, Ulysses 0
Ell-Saline 41, Sterling 0
Ellsworth 44, Russell 22
Frankfort 52, Linn 0
Goddard Eisenhower 21, Salina Central 14
Golden Plains 60, Deerfield 6
Hanover 42, Pike Valley 14
Hesston 43, Hillsboro 14
Hitchcock County, Neb. 46, Atwood 0
Holcomb 48, Goodland 6
Hoxie 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)
Hutchinson Trinity 14, Marion 8
Junction City 48, Hays 30
Larned 32, Smoky Valley 16
Lincoln 50, Tescott 0
Logan-Palco 52, Triplains-Brewster 22
Marysville 34, Chapman 22
McPherson 29, Salina South 17
Minneapolis 27, Republic County 8
Oakley 31, Sublette 6
Oberlin 42, Quinter 0
Osborne 58, Hill City 20
Peabody 26, Centre 24
Phillipsburg 40, Ellis 22
Plainville 29, Norton 22
Rock Hills 78, Blue Valley Randolph 28
St. Francis 46, Sharon Springs 0
Smith Center 34, TMP-Marian 0
Solomon 46, Rural Vista 0
Southeast of Saline 54, Sacred Heart 0
Sylvan-Lucas 56, Chase 6
Thunder Ridge 50, Lakeside 0
Trego 50, Stockton 0
Victoria 42, Otis-Bison 14
Wamego 41, Concordia 12
Washington County 42, Doniphan West 34
Weskan 72, Rolla 31
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Fairfield 6
Wilson 50, Southern Cloud 0