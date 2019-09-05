A man who had been sought by police in connection with an Aug. 27 shooting that sent a woman to the hospital was captured Wednesday afternoon in East Topeka, authorities said.

The man, identified as Don Eugean Jackson Jr., 44, of Topeka, was booked at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated battery and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said Jackson was located Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 3500 block of S.E. 6th Avenue, where Jackson was arrested.

Authorities said Jackson was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 2500 block of S.W. Clay in which a woman was wounded in the leg. The woman was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Shortly after the shooting, police announced they were attempting to locate Jackson, who was last seen leaving the area in a small, two-door, red vehicle.

No bond had been set for Jackson as of early Thursday pending his first appearance before a Shawnee County district judge, which was expected to occur on Thursday morning.