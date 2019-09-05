The arrival of fall always lets us know that changes are coming. We’ll soon be seeing changes in the color of the leaves around us.

While visiting the zoo, you’ll witness changes in the coats of many of the animals as they prepare for winter. In addition to these changes that occur each year, there are some new changes coming to the zoo. Construction will be starting soon on a new flamingo habitat, an expansion of the animal health facility, and a new primate habitat.

The new flamingo habitat is slated for breaking ground at the end of this month. The new location will be at the east end of the duck pond which is at the north end of the zoo by the 5th street vehicle exit, the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, and the giraffes. The new habitat replaces a deteriorating building and small concrete pond in the center of the zoo.

At the new site, there will be a new building for the flamingos complete with an indoor pool which will help keep their feet healthy. It will also provide improved viewing for zoo visitors when the flamingos are inside during cold weather. The east side of the pond will be modified for a gentler slope facilitating pond use for the feathered favorites. The natural base of the pond will also improve the foot health of the flamingos and allow them to display more natural behaviors.

The expansion of the animal health facility will take place at the south end of the zoo in the area between the lions and the anteater/rhea yard. The new facility will provide a sterile surgery room, a treatment room and larger necropsy facility, as well as space dedicated to housing sick zoo residents, or new residents to the zoo as they complete their quarantine.

All new animals to the zoo go through a quarantine period to help ensure the health of all the animals at the zoo. Both of these projects are funded by the county sales tax that was approved during the November 2017 election.

The new primate habitat that will be constructed in the center of the zoo is also funded by the sales tax as well as by the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo (FOLRZ). This new facility will provide a more natural outside area for the primates as well as a temperature-controlled habitat area where guests will be able to view the lemurs during inclement weather. It also provides more room for staff to work safely behind the scenes.

Construction fences should start going up later this month. Watch for special directional signs within the zoo to facilitate your continued enjoyment of the zoo during this ten-month period of excitement.

The swans and flamingos will be vacationing in a behind-the-scenes area during this time, but all the other zoo residents will still be in their normal habitats. The road through the zoo will still be accessible for guests except during periodic moves of equipment or supplies for the projects which will be done as efficiently as possible. Please bear with us during this time of progress.

If interested in helping support the zoo, don’t forget about FOLRZ’s A Wild Affair on Saturday, September 7. Tickets are $50 each and are still on sale at Blue Fox Boutique, Ward’s Garden Center, and Lee Richardson Zoo but must be purchased prior to the event. They will not be available for purchase when entering the event. Guests must be 21 to attend. The event is complete with live music by Mike Benish and the Buckner Creek Band, food, and a variety of beverages (including adult beverages) from some of the region’s best. There will also be a live and silent auction.

Tickets are all-inclusive, and the event held is rain or shine. The event entrance is at the southwest corner of the zoo with gates opening for guests at 6 p.m. It’s a fun night for all, and the proceeds go toward zoo improvements.

Thank you for all the support you’ve shown over the years. Lee Richardson Zoo is 92 years old and meets the gold standards of the profession. The zoo wouldn’t be what it is today without the great support we receive from the City and the community.

Kristi Newland is the director at Lee Richardson Zoo.