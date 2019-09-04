Lee Richardson Zoo will be closed Saturday in preparation for its annual fundraiser, “A Wild Affair,” which will be held that evening beginning at 6 p.m. Entrance and parking for the event will be at the southwest gate of the zoo.

Tickets are available at Ward’s Garden Center, Blue Fox Boutique and the Finnup Center. Tickets will not be sold at the door but will be available at the Finnup Center through 5 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will go toward improvements at the zoo.

The zoo will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Sunday.

For more information contact Zoo Director Kristi Newland or Deputy Director Max Lakes at 620-276-1250.