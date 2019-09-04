Garden City Charity Classic

What: More than 130 professional golf players will compete for a $175,000 prize during the Symetra Tour's Garden Charity Classic, one of the many tournaments played on the “Road to the LPGA.” The competition is open to the public and free to watch.

When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Buffalo Dunes Golf Course

Book Signing and Author Appearance

What: Meet award-winning author Dennis Raphael Garcia for a book discussion and signing event featuring his book “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia.” The book tracks the experiences of Garden City native Ernest Garcia, whose life of public service took him from Kansas to Washington D.C.

When: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Friday

Where: Beth Tedrow Student Center at Garden City Community College

Food Truck Friday

What: Enjoy Garden City-original food trucks at this monthly afternoon event down Heroes Way in downtown Garden.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Stevens Park

Computer Basics Classes

What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

First Friday Art Walk

What: Stop by downtown Garden City to seek out the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses.

When/Where: The walk will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop, GCCC Mercer Gallery and the Finney County Courthouse and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts.

Friday Night Magic

What: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library.

Downtown Historic Walking Tours

What: Travel back into Garden City’s past on this year’s last guided walk through the city’s downtown historic district.

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Main Street, Garden City

Cost: Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Garden City Downtown Vision Office, 120 E. Laurel St.

Garden City Farmer’s Market

What: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: The Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St.

Kansas Concealed Carry Course

What: Garden City Community College will host this course necessary for anyone who wants to apply for a concealed carry handgun license. Participants must bring their own handgun, ammunition and ear and eye protection.

When: The class runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: GCCC

Cost: $100 per person. For more information or to register, contact Brandy Unruh at 620-276-9684 or brandy.unruh@gcccks.edu.

Broncbuster Tailgate and Game

What: Cheer on the Garden City Community College Broncbusters at this tailgate and Buster Walk.

When: The tailgate begins at 11 a.m. and the game at 1 p.m., both on Saturday

Where: Broncbuster Stadium

GCA Wrapped Bracelet

What: Guests can create wrapped bracelets from a variety of supplies at this Garden City Arts class.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Register ahead of time for $25 ($20 for members).

Harry Potter Saturday

What: See the wizarding world of Harry Potter come alive with crafts, games, activities and an interactive screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” all for free. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Public Library

A Wild Affair

What: Unleash your inner animal at Lee Richardson Zoo’s biggest event of the year. There will be live music by Mike Benish and the Buckner Creek Band, food and adult beverages from regional restaurants and caterers, live and silent auctions and special appearances by zoo ambassadors.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: West Green, Lee Richardson Zoo

Cost: All inclusive tickets are $40, or $50 if purchased after Labor Day. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

Southwest Kansas Chorale rehearsal:

What: Southwest Kansans 16 and up are welcome to join in this community choir, kicking off its first practice this Sunday.

When: 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Pauline Joyce Fine Arts building, room 1303, at Garden City Community College