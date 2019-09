The Pride of the Prairie Orchestra, a non-profit organization, is looking for musicians to participate in its orchestra. Rehearsals will begin a 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the band room of the Cultural Arts Building on the Colby Community College Campus in Colby.

Rehearsals are on Mondays.

Contact Mary Schoaff at 785-462-2159 or Janet Hopson at 785-462-5102 for more information, or visit www.prairieorchestra.com