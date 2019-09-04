DERBY — The Newton High School girls’ golf team opened the season with an eighth-place finish Tuesday at the Derby Invitational at the Derby Golf and Country Club.

Andover won the tournament at 167, followed by Maize at 202, Andover Central at 207 and Derby at 213. Newton had a 229.

Shauna Lee of Andover Central posted the top medalist score of 36, followed by Madison Slayton of Andover at 37. Alivia Nguyen of Andover, Tiffany Chan of Andover and Lexie Ridder of Maize each shot a 43.

Newton was led by Mallory Seirer, who tied for eighth at 45. Allison Lujano tied for 19th at 54.

Jaye Skinner shot a 64, followed by Cadance Altum at 66, Alondra Valle at 68 and Ember Suter at 73.

Newton competes Sept. 10 at the Salina Central Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Derby Inv.

Tuesday

Derby G&CC

Par 36

Team scores — Andover 167, Maize 202, Andover Central 207, Derby 213, Hutchinson 217, Goddard Eisenhower 222, Arkansas City 223, Newton 229. Mulvane, Campus, Wellington no team score.

Individuals — 1. Shauna Lee And.Cnt. 36, 2. Madison Slayton And. 37, 3. Alivia Nguyen And. 43, 4. Lexie Ridder Mai. 43, 5. Tiffany Chan And. 43, 6. Bella Wood Ark.Ct. 44, 7. Kelsey Hawley And. 44, 8. Mallory Seirer New. 45, 9. Reaghan Martin Hut. 45, 10. Brooklyn Blasdel Mai. 46, 11. Trystan Gehrer And.Cnt. 48, 12. Emma Fleischman GE 49, 13. Reina Cline Mai. 50, 14. Abbey Simonsen Der. 52, 15. Evann Deal Hut. 52, 16. Hannah Schaffer GE 52, 17. Lauren Davis Der. 52, 18. Camri Gage Ark.Ct. 53, 19. Alyssa Lujano New. 54, 20. Chloe Johnson Der. 54, 21. Sophie Martins Cam. 54, 22. Kasiah Richmond Wel. 55, 23. Macey Truitt Der. 55, 24. Claudia Stevens And. 56, 25. Hope Hilton And. 56, 26. Jaden Cain Cam. 57, 27. Olivia Brosch And. 57, 28. Allison Keasey Der. 58, 29. Mattie Ewing Mul. 58, 30. Jordan Luper GE 59, 31. Tori Bell Der. 59, 32. Destany Wilson Hut. 60, 33. Katy Johnson Der. 60, 34. Tatym Henke Hut. 60, 35. Audrey Bishop And.Cnt. 61, 36. Beanna Ruyle Ark.Ct. 61, 37. Landyn Patterson And.Cnt. 62, 38. Meredith Russell GE 62, 39. Olivia Allen Mai. 63, 40. Hailey Saville And.Cnt. 64, 41. Jaye Skinner New. 64, 42. Desiree Bergeron Hut. 65, 43. Josie Munson Ark.Ct. 65, 44. Cadence Altum New. 66, 45. Kamryn Mendoza Ark.Ct. 67, 46. Alondra Valle New. 68, 47. Daelynn Iceton Mai. 68, 48. Leah Shipman Cam. 70, 49. Olivia Mahoney Der. 70, 50. Raegan Hunter Mai. 72, 51. Chloe Engle And.Cnt. 73, 52. Ember Suter New. 73, 53. Kylar Smith Hut. 73, 54. Tayeah Rich Ark.Ct. 75, 55. Aidyn Holman Ark.Ct. 80.