September is Senior Center Month in the United States. The theme this year is “The Key to Aging Well”. We have lots of special events and activities going on this month. The Mayor will be here on the 18th for a proclamation and a balloon release, celebrating the Senior Center of Finney County. On the 19th there will be a soup supper at 5 p.m. Followed by Bingo. On the 24th, we will have apple cider and pumpkin bread at 10:30. Learn about everything happening by reading out September/October newsletter. You can pick one up at the Center or call and we will mail you one. The newsletter can also be found on our website at www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org

Medicare: Just a quick reminder that the Medicare open enrollment period this year is October 15 - December 7. You can change your health coverage and add, drop, or change your drug coverage during this period. Now is a good time to update your list and dosages of all your prescription medications. This will help you “be ready” in October.

Activities: Our next trip is today, Sept. 4; traveling to the Stauth Museum in Montezuma. I believe we still have an empty seat or two. Come on down to the Senior Center by 9:30 if you want to go with us. Bring your lunch money, too. Friday, Sept. 13, we travel to Dodge City to go to the casino. We are offering an optional afternoon side trip to the Boot Hill Museum. If you want to go to the museum, the admission is $11.00 Call us to reserve your seat or to check back for any cancellations. Looking ahead, Johnetta from the Finney County Museum will be here with a 12:45 program on the history of Finney County on Tuesday, the 17th. We still have room on the bus traveling to Scott City for the Whimmydiddle on Saturday, the 28th.

Senior Center Weekly Activities:

Wednesday, Sept. 4; Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Trip to Stauth Museum 9:30; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4; Dance with Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Sept. 5: Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.: Bingo 10:30 a.m.; Lunch & Learn with Wildcat Home Health 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie

Friday, Sept. 6: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Association Dinner 6 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 7: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8: Duplicate bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4:0 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Canvas+ Paint with Katie Guthrie, Garden City Arts ($8 fee)

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Foot Clinic 1 p.m. (appointment required); Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch Menu:

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tater Tot Casserole, Sliced carrots, Pasta Salad & Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 5: Sloppy Joe on a bun, chips, Broccoli & Strawberry Ice Cream

Friday, Sept. 6: Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots & fruit

Monday, Sept. 9 : Turkey, Ham, Bacon on Croissant, Potato Salad, Baked Beans & Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Baked Ham, Scalloped potato, Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger on a Bun, Potato Salad, Corn & Pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.