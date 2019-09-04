The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has launched a new program designed to provide state funding for transportation projects while also leveraging local and private funding.

The new Cost Share Program will provide funding to local entities for transportation projects that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility, relieve congestion and help areas across the state improve the transportation system.

Up to $50 million will be available in the program for fiscal year 2020. The on-going program, which has at least $11 million available, requires a minimum of 15% non-state cash match. Additional consideration will be given to project applications that commit more than the minimum required match amount. The funding above the base $11 million comes from a one-time, $50 million State General Fund transfer. A minimum 25% match is required for projects to qualify for the one-time funds.

The Cost Share Program is open to all transportation projects including roadway (on and off the state highway system), rail, airport, bicycle/pedestrian and public transit. Funds from the program can only be used for construction.

“Creating the Cost Share Program allows us to leverage both state and local dollars to help address important transportation needs across Kansas,” Kansas Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “We look forward to working with Kansas communities to build projects that improve safety and keep the Kansas economy moving.”

Funding for the program is part of the $216 million in sales tax authorized by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly to remain in the state highway fund in fiscal year 2020. In addition to the Cost Share Program, those funds are being used to increase highway preservation, help complete delayed T-WORKS projects, improve safety and provide new funding opportunities for cities and counties.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis, having begun on Tuesday, and will be reviewed twice annually, in October and March. To be included in the first review period, applications must be submitted by Oct. 11, 2019. Selection criteria will include consideration of projects that meet program objectives, eligibility categories and requirements. Geographic distribution also will be considered during project selection.

Application and a fact sheet on the Cost Share Program can be found at www.KSDot.org.