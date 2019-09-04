The deadlines for the "Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day" poster and video contests are approaching. Poster entries must be postmarked by Sept. 20. Video entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Kansas students can win prizes and learn about traffic safety. In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as part of the contest prizes.

Poster contest:

The contest is open for Kansas student,s ages 5 to 13. Information and entry forms can be found at: http://www.ksdot.org/Assets/wwwksdotorg/events/brakesonfatalities/2019PBFDPosterContestGOOD.pdf

Three statewide winners will each receive: a Kindle Fire Tablet and case from the Kansas Turnpike Authority; a $50 Amazon gift card from the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas; movie passes from AAA Kansas; and $200 for the school, class or the booster club.

A total of 18 regional winners in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13) will receive a bicycle from the KTA and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas.

Video contest:

The contest is for Kansas teens, grades 8-12. Prizes from the KTA include an iPad, a Go Pro and a DJI Osmo Pocket, and the grand prize winner’s school, class or booster club will receive $500. Information and entry forms can be found at: https://www.ksturnpike.com/contests

About 37,000 people die in traffic crashes each year across the United States. That’s nearly 101 fatalities every day. Let’s encourage everyone – drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists – to exercise caution every day and Put the Brakes on Fatalities.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and numerous transportation organizations in Kansas are sponsoring the contests. Additional information can be found at: http://www.ksdot.org/events/PutTheBrakesOnFatalitiesDay