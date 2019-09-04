This Friday, Garden City Community College Mercer Gallery of Art will open the exhibit “EGG Gravy/Ben is Fat," a compilation of diverse work from 10 undergraduate and graduate students from Fort Hays State University.

An opening reception for the exhibit, the first of the 2019-20 school year, will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery in conjunction with Garden City Arts' monthly First Friday Art Walk, according to a press release. The exhibit will be displayed on campus through Sept. 27. FHSU students will demonstrate their sculpting techniques before the reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at GCCC. Both events are free and open to the public.

The exhibit itself includes both representational and abstract work, all showcasing the best of FHSU's regionally and nationally renowned foundry work program, said Mercer Gallery Director Michael Knutson in a press release. The work was completed under the guidance of FHSU art and design instructors Tobias Flores and Danielle Robinson.

The Mercer Gallery, located inside the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Building, is free and open to everyone from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

For information regarding this month’s exhibition or gallery, please contact Knutson at michael.knutson@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9644.