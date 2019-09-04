Garden City Community College's Mercer Gallery of Art is hosting a student and faculty from Fort Hays State University faculty and student exhibit for the opening of the 2019-2020 academic year. The show will run from Friday through Sept. 27, in the Pauline Joyce fine Arts building.

“EGG Gravy/Ben is Fat” is a compilation of visually-stimulating diverse work from 10 FHSU students, both undergraduates and graduates, who work under the guidance of Tobias Flores and Danielle Robinson, instructors in the FHSU Department of Art & Design.

An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, in conjunction with other First Friday Artist openings at Garden City Arts, High Plains Public Radio, Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop, and the Finney County Courthouse.

The FHSU students will also be demonstrating their sculpting techniques during a workshop from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, which is free and open to the public.

FHSU’s sculpture program is regionally and nationally renowned for their foundry work, including both blacksmithing and metal-casting. The work showcased in “EGG Gravy/Ben is Fat” will range from representational to abstract and will showcase some of the best artwork in the FHSU sculpture program, according to Michael Knutson, GCCC art instructor and gallery director.

Mercer Gallery's hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. For information regarding this month’s exhibition or the gallery, contact Knutson at michael.knutson@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9644.