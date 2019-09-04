OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Sharice Davids became one of the biggest stars of the 2018 midterms when she flipped a Kansas House seat from red to blue. But when she passed through a suburban shopping mall with an entourage of aides one afternoon this summer, almost no one recognized her.

She didn't seem to mind.

Davids was shadowing a UPS driver making deliveries, the latest installment of "Sharice's Shift," a recurring effort to interact "directly with local workers, businesses, and everyday people" that Davids launched after winning her seat.

Another politician would seize the opportunity to work the room, but Davids didn't mention that she was a congresswoman, or even give her name. People in the stores she visited were not told in advance she would be there.

It was a curious display of self-effacement for a freshman Democrat gearing up for what is sure to be one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country next year. But it was right in line with the low-key style Davis has developed in her first few months in office.

Wearing a brown uniform, her distinctive dark hair pulled back under a visor, Davids asked got signatures for deliveries and checked the spelling of names as cameras clicked behind her. If anyone looked confused, she flashed a sheepish grin.

"My first day," she joked, more than once. When a man waiting to see an optometrist said she looked familiar, she ran out the door while he was still trying to place her.

"This is like undercover boss," she quipped.

Later, she said it hadn't occurred to her to tell people who she was. Anyway, it would interfere with the UPS workers she wanted to observe. "I didn't want to slow down their day," she said.

Davids shot to prominence with a biography that encapsulated the mood of a Democratic Party eager to display a new era of youth and diversity: Not only is the 39-year-old a lesbian and a Native American, she is also a mixed-martial arts fighter whose campaign commercials showed off her skills with a punching bag.

She has since avoided the attention showered on other ground-breaking House freshmen like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to whom she was frequently compared during her campaign. Instead, like other freshmen in swing districts, she has tried to stay hyper-focused on local issues and constituent services.

Strategy: Be boring As a result, local political observers said Davids is getting a completely unexpected reputation — for being a little boring. And that might actually be a good strategy if she wants to keep her seat in a District where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats.

"She is portraying herself as somebody who's putting her head down and working on policy, as compared to the other members of Congress that Trump has taken notice of who get a lot of attention and may say things that cause havoc," said Bob Beatty, chairman of the political science department at Washburn University in Topeka.

"That's not going to stop the opposition from running a campaign saying she's part of this radical segment of the party. But it does give her credibility to be able to run ads that say, 'I'm independent. I'm my own person. And here's what I've done for the district,'" he said.

Davids was appointed to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which might not guarantee national media fame, but is important to a region crisscrossed by major interstates and train lines. She co-sponsored a bill that was championed by her Republican predecessor.

She has said she can't commit to signature progressive policy proposals like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, moves that prompted protests from progressive constituents at her district offices. She has resisted pressure to call for Trump's impeachment.

Friction with the more liberal faction of her party was on display in July, when she was drawn into a spat between progressives and House leadership over an emergency border funding bill. In a tweet that infuriated House Democratic leaders, Saikat Chakrabarti, then Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff, singled out Davids for siding with moderates in the dispute.

"I don't believe Sharice is a racist person," Chakrabarti tweeted. "But her votes are showing her to enable a racist system."

He later resigned.

Davids represents Kansas' 3rd District, a rapidly growing region that encompasses some of metropolitan Kansas City, then stretches into suburbs marked by wide highways, low-slung buildings and long, grassy expanses.

Democrats see it as typical of the high-income, educated suburbs where moderate voters, disaffected by President Donald Trump, delivered the party's House majority.

The district was represented by moderate Democrat Dennis Moore for a decade until his retirement in 2010. After that, Republicans won every Congressional race in the state by double digits — until Davids beat Republican Kevin Yoder by 10 points in November.

Yoder, who was endorsed by Trump, later told The Kansas City Star editorial board that the association hurt him.

"The president's message and style fall flat with suburban voters, particularly suburban women," he said.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the district by 1.2 points in 2016 — a big turnaround from four years before, when Repubilcan nominee Mitt Romney won it by 10 points over President Barack Obama. There were also local factors at play.

Democrats in 2018 were energized by the unpopularity of former Repbulican Gov. Sam Brownback, whose deep budget cuts had plunged the state into a fiscal crisis. Davids was one of two Democrats who won critical elections after years of GOP dominance in the state. Gov. Laura Kelly beat Trump-endorsed Secretary of State Kris Kobach, winning in several counties Trump carried in 2016. That included Johnson County, in the heart of the 3rd District, where Kelly won by 17%.

Democrats are hoping that momentum will carry through 2020, when Trump will be at the top of the ticket, and Kobach could be running for the Senate.

Republicans are eager to win the district back, however. Davids' seat was among the first targets set by the National Republican Congressional Committee in February.

The race has already attracted the attention of two prominent Republican women, mirroring a trend in other so-called purple districts across the country where the GOP has recruited women and minorities to woo back moderate voters.

Sara Hart Weir, 37, the former president of the National Down Syndrome Society, announced her campaign in July. She is touting her experience running a multimillion-dollar organizing effort and lobbying Congress for people with disabilities. That background could help her if, as in 2018, healthcare becomes a key issue in the race.

It also gave her powerful friends in the GOP. Weir said when she decided to explore a run, one of the first people she called was Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who was the highest ranking woman in the GOP until last year. Weir had worked with McMorris Rodgers, whose son Cole has Down Syndrome, to pass legislation to promote tax-free savings accounts for people with disabilities. That effort also put her in contact with Lynn Jenkins, a former GOP congresswoman who represented the state's 2nd District for almost a decade. Jenkins is advising Weir's campaign.