Revolver, jewelry stolen from safe

BROOKVILLE — A revolver and multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen from a safe at a house in Brookville.

Misty Adams, 47, of Enterprise, said sometime between noon Aug. 22 and 8:32 p.m. Sept. 2, a safe left at her mother’s house at 302 W. Anderson St. in Brookville had items missing from it.

The items included a white gold bracelet with multi-colored stones valued at $300, a tenth-karat diamond and chain valued at $200, a gold band with a cluster of small diamonds valued at $300, a Buffalo-head Zippo lighter valued at $100 and a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson nickel-plated revolver with multi-colored, laminated wood grips valued at $300.

Adams and her mother were on vacation when the theft occurred and there were no signs of forced entry.