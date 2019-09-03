Look for a hot day on Tuesday in the Topeka area as highs should top out in the lower-90s under sunny skies.

A brief cool-down is expected Wednesday, as highs should reach the lower-80s.

Then the mercury is expected to climb back to the lower-90s on Thursday, just in time for the Washburn University Ichabods' football home opener that evening at Yager Stadium.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 69.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.