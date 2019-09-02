1. Free Labor Day Concert with Kilometer 81: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Moundridge High, 526 E Cole St, Moundridge. Hosted by the Moundridge Arts Council, the Regier family will perform bluegrass at this Labor Day concert, free and open to the public. Donations will be gratefully accepted for the Moundridge Arts Council.

2. Labor of Love 5k/10k Run: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 2, Pawnee County Humane Society, Inc., 1406 M5 Rd, Larned. The Labor of Love 5k/10k Run for the Animals will be at the shelter, with day-of registration starting at 6:30 a.m., and the run will start at 7:30 a.m.

3. The Art of Racing in the Rain: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, McPherson Opera House, 219 S Main St, McPherson. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" will be shown on the opera house silver screen. Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children.