A Texas woman died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Hays.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Mary D. Stanley, Hurst, Texas, was westbound near the exit for the US-183 highway alternate when the vehicle left the road and struck the guardrail.

Mary Stanley, 81, was killed in the crash. Passenger John R. Stanley, 81, was taken to Hays Medical Center and then transferred to Via-Christi Hospital in Wichita.