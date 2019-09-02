When Mark Sandbo took over the Salina Central football program, it was in a rough spot.

After back-to-back winless seasons in 2016 and 2017, Sandbo led the Mustangs to a 7-3 campaign in his debut season — their first winning season since a 6-4 mark in 2014.

Now with his players buying into his system, Central is looking to get back to its prime.

“When you think of Kansas High School football ... you think about Salina Central,” Sandbo said. “Like anything in life, there’s cycles. They ran into a little bit of rough cycle and we feel like we have some talented kids here. We wish we had a little bit of a deeper roster, but we can do some good things with these guys.”

Central went out to make a statement in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division I last season with its only losses in league play coming to Class 6A state champion Derby and Maize.

“We’ve got kids that can do good things,” Sandbo said. “What I would argue is us and the EKL (Eastern Kansas League) — the two premier leagues in the state — now it’s a different aspect out of it. Now the target is on our back a little bit.

"Teams are saying, ‘This isn’t an 0-8 team. This is a pretty good football team.’ We hope they say it’s a pretty well-coached football club. That’s a different way of looking at it. I told our kids, ‘You’re gonna get people's best shot. You’re not gonna surprise anybody. You better be ready for it.’ We have to prepare like that.”

The Mustangs boast a strong senior class which includes wide receiver/defensive end and Oklahoma State commit Quinn Stewart. Senior Jackson Kavanagh returns at quarterback.

Central will be experienced on the offensive line with three seniors, led by first-team all-AVCTL and all-state honorable mention selection Houston Griffitts. Evan Bishop and Jake Eisenhauer also return.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to see a lot of football being played over the years and there’s been teams that had one or two good players and not have been very successful,” Sandbo said. “It takes a community, a family and that’s what we feel fortunate about. We feel good about what we have up front, what we have returning from a leadership standpoint, skilled guys, the back end, our defense.

"It’s definitely a group investment and that’s what it’s going to require of us. We’re going to have to be good everywhere. The AVCTL exposes you of that.”

Stewart is one of seven returning starters on defense. Senior Gage Prester, a second-team all-AVCTL selection in 2018, leads the defensive secondary. He’ll be joined by fellow seniors Kray True, Cooper Chard and junior Dakota Hogan. Senior Israel Torres returns at linebacker and senior Talus Price on the defensive line.

Even though the Mustangs have seven starters back on defense, they'll have a new leader calling the shots. Former Concordia head coach Austin Kingsbury joined the staff in the offseason. Sandbo said the addition of Kingsbury is huge for the Central program.

“It speaks for the commitment they have to bring in the best,” Sandbo said. “We say within our program, ‘The best is the standard.’ Coach Kingsbury is exactly that.

"I think we have coaches that can do it at any level, whether the highest levels or the high school level. We’re very fortunate to have guys that have chosen this path (and) this location to help lead this program."

Sandbo said he feels good about the defense.

“We really like our down linemen. We’re feeling good about our outside linebackers and what they’re doing," he said. "We feel really good about our back end with three or four of those guys being on the field last year playing.

The Mustangs open their season Friday at Goddard Eisenhower.

"On top of that, you add the quality of coach Kingsbury coming on board, coaching those finer details, addressing some things and the whys of why we do certain things to these kids. I think it has the potential to be a really good unit for us.”

Sandbo also expects seniors Daelan McKnight, Kobe Saunder, Leo Torres, Devon Grossart and junior Ezavyar Jackson to make an impact.