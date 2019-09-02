A question to ponder

As a person who abhors, despises, detests, loathes and viscerally hates Donald Trump, I thoroughly enjoy reading all the scathing anti-Trump articles and editorials. However, I've never heard his veritable plethora of critics and enemies ever convey the following: Is he the contemporary anti-Christ?

The Bible prophesies that the anti-Christ will come from the Middle East (Bin Laden?). Adolph Hitler was considered the anti-Christ by many, as I'm sure Stalin was.

Just food for thought. I welcome all readers' opinions on this germane question.

Dave Carr, Salina

P.S. I know Trump isn't a churchgoer; I've never heard or read of him invoking the good Lord's name in praise or prayer. I wouldn't be at all surprised if he's an agnostic or atheist. It would only fit in with his totally crass, indecorous personality.