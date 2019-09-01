KAA coming to North Newton

The Mud Creek chapter of the Kansas Anthropological Association will host its annual artifact identification workshop from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Kauffman Museum, 300 E. 27th St., North Newton.

Interested persons from the central Kansas area may drop by the museum and speak with professional archeologists. Experienced amateur archeologists from the KAA will also be available. Collectors can bring Native American artifacts, early historic period items or antiques throughout the event for assistance in identification and dating. Helpful suggestions will be made for cataloging and collection maintenance. No appraisals or sales will be made. This is a free public service to improve knowledge of our state’s archeological heritage. There is no charge for the event, but visitors who wish to tour the museum will be charged the usual fees ($4 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 16).

The public is encouraged to visit this event. Visitors may come and go as is convenient for them. Light refreshments will be served.

In previous years the ID Day has been held in Abilene, Kanopolis, Lindsborg, Lyons, McPherson, Newton and Salina. This will be the 18th year the chapter has hosted the event. The Kansas Anthropological Association is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1955 to bring together professionals and amateur archeologists and collectors for the study of the history and prehistory of Kansas people. Membership information will be available at the ID event.