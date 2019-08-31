Kansas motorists may notice an increase in Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on the road during the Labor Day holiday period.

A Special Traffic Enforcement Program campaign focusing on removing impaired drivers, and with an emphasis on patrolling during the evening shifts and when DUIs might be prevalent, began Aug. 15 and will wrap up Monday, Sept. 2.

There are several STEP campaigns during the year, said highway patrol Lt. Jimmie Atkinson, based in Wichita, and they provide the opportunity for troopers to earn overtime pay. The campaigns typically coincide with a holiday or high-traffic-volume period, he said. There will be a "slight uptick" in highway patrol presence on the roads during the holiday weekend because of the campaign, he said.

“If the trend holds, there will be more travelers than the previous year,” said Shawn Steward, public affairs manager for AAA Kansas, projecting vehicle traffic on Kansas roads during a four-day holiday period starting Friday and running through Monday.

Average gas prices are down, giving people another incentive for getting in “one last road trip before summer officially ends,” Steward said.

As of Thursday, the statewide average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.34. That compared very favorably, Steward said, with $2.67 a gallon a year ago.

AAA Kansas expected 1,400 emergency roadside assistance rescues during the four days due to vehicle issues.

Steward offered reminders:

• Check the vehicle battery and the tires, including the air pressure in the spare tire.

• Passing cars pose a hazard to drivers whose car has broken down. During a roadside breakdown, the driver should get out of the car and as far away from oncoming traffic as possible while contacting help or trying to make repairs.

• Lockouts are one of the top reasons a vehicle owner calls for roadside assistance.