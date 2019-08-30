Note: Starting in June 2019, The Telegram limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700. The GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Saturday, Aug. 24

Douglas Roy Shivers, 57, 412 W. Santa Fe St., was arrested at 5:55 a.m. on allegations of interfering with a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft of property or services, criminal damage to property and possessing a stimulant, as well as an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and a probation violation.

Ryan Lee Ray, 41, 2601 W. Mary St., was arrested at 11:11 a.m. on an allegation of theft of property or services.

Stacey Dawn Williams, 51, 1616 Taylor Plaza, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. on an allegation of theft of property or services.

Monday, Aug. 26

Javier Anthonio Gordon, 29, 2009 A St., was arrested at 12:56 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Tristan Michael Dortch, 22, 2106 C St., was arrested at 10:32 a.m. on allegations of arson and criminal use of explosives.

Hector Estien, 39, 1707 Benton St., was arrested at 2 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a controlled substance, as well as allegations of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Alex Jon Depperschmidt, 20, 2110 A St., was arrested at 1:02 a.m. on allegations of interfering with a law enforcement officer, as well as an allegation of driving under the influence.

Friday, Aug. 30

James Allen Terry, 38, 101 W. Campbell St., was arrested at 1:41 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Aug. 23

Joshua Lee Hartley, 31, 905 N. Starlight Drive, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. on an allegation of making false information, as well as allegations of theft by deception, criminal damage to property and theft of property or services.

Adam Ray Rosas, 29, 1312 St. John St., was arrested at 5 p.m. on a court ordered sanction.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Anthony Raymond Sotelo, 41, 1614 N. Taylor Ave., was arrested at 6 a.m. on a probation violation, as well as a warrant for failure to appear in court.