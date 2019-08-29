Kennel Club Obedience Classes

What: Register for the Garden City Kennel Club’s fall classes.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Finney County Fairgrounds

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class. Register ahead of time at Garden City Arts.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N Main St.

Cost: for $35 ($30 for members)

Garden City Farmer’s Market

What: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.

When: The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28.

Where: Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic

What: Finney County Humane Society will hold a vaccination clinic this weekend for dogs and cats.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Garden City Animal Shelter, 124 N. Fleming St.

Cost: Parvo dog and puppy and FVRCP cat vaccinations are free and other shots, flea/tick treatments and microchips range from $10 to $30. Donations will be accepted.

HorseThief Reservoir End of Summer Bash

What: Cornhole, hot wings and dancing to live music — end the summer with a bang at HorseThief Reservoir.

When: 3 to 11:45 p.m. Sunday

Where: HorseThief Reservoir, 19005 KS-156, Jetmore