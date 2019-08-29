Finney County SWAT officers investigated the home of two men arrested last week for the murder of a Garden City man, seeking evidence regarding the offense.

Sergio Arroyo, 26, and Pedro Arroyo, 24, were arrested on counts of first-degree murder last week in connection with the death of 25-year-old Garden City resident Gerardo Ramirez — Sergio on Aug. 20 and Pedro on Aug. 22, Finney County Undersheriff John Andrews said Thursday. Both men are currently being lodged at the Finney County Jail. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, officers found Ramirez's body in a Finney County home with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, officers searched Sergio and Pedro's last known address, 6180 Old Post Road in Finney County, looking for evidence and information related to the case, Andrews said. Because of the severity of the alleged crime, SWAT officers executed the high-risk search warrant, he said. They were on the scene from about 9 to 11 a.m., he said.

"We didn't know what was going to be out there," Andrews said.

While on the scene, officers appeared to search the home and vehicle at the address. Relatives of the Arroyos living in the home stood by. Andrews declined to disclose what officers were searching for or what they found.

Sergio Arroyo was arrested on an allegation of first-degree murder of Ramirez, as well as several drug-related counts and a parole violation. He has since become the defendant of two cases, the first charging him with the possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and use or possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia and the second charging him with the first-degree murder of Ramirez and altering identifying markings on a "Hi-Point" 9mm handgun, according to court documents. He made his first appearance for each case on Aug. 23 and Aug. 27, respectively, and will make his second appearances at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 before Judge Ricklin Pierce for the first case and at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 before judge Robert Frederick for the second case. He will be represented in both cases by attorney Razmi Tahirkheli, of Liberal.

Pedro Arroyo was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with Ramirez's death, Andrews said, and kidnapping, according to arrest records. Both men knew Ramirez, Andrews said. Court records regarding Pedro Arroyo's case weren't yet available.

On Aug. 20, Finney County Sheriff's Officers received a call from a property owner at 985 Starlight Drive in Finney County fearing that Ramirez, then visiting the property, was in danger of suicide. When deputies arrived at the scene, the property owner and her daughter, who was friends with Ramirez, told officers Ramirez was dead in the house. Officers found his body with multiple gunshot wounds and determined that he died by homicide. Andrews said Thursday he did not know whether multiple weapons were used to kill Ramirez.

