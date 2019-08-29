Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA and Garden City native, is launching a book a tour during September, Hispanic Heritage Month, in support of the inspiring biography he penned, "Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia".

The community is invited to an author event and book signing to learn about "Ernie", who is a native of Garden City and his life in public service, taking him from the wheat fields of Kansas to the White House, and the halls of the United States Senate.

The event will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Garden City Community College's Beth Tedrow Student Center endowment room.

The book recounts Ernie’s early education and hardships, which transformed into opportunities in his public service and military careers. Ernie’s American Dream was the dream of his great-grandfather and grandparents who left Mexico during the Mexican Revolution turmoil and prior to World War I. Their dream for their children was a better life of security, education and prosperity. Ernie became the first Hispanic U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms. In 1986, as Ernie escorted the U.S. President to the podium for the State of the Union Address, he reflected on his family’s long and arduous journey from Zacatecas to Kansas.