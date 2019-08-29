FORT LARNED – Volunteers and staff will once again bring Fort Larned to life during the Labor Day Weekend living history event, Saturday through Monday. Get a glimpse into the life of a frontier soldier with rifle and artillery firing demonstrations, and their life in the army. You can also visit with officers’ wives, as well as watch the post blacksmith use a forge and anvil to transform iron into everyday objects.

A schedule of events, for all three days, is:

10 a.m. – Forge and Anvil: Blacksmith demonstration

11 a.m. – Frontier Army Weapons: Rifle and Artillery firing demonstration

1 p.m. – The ladies of Officers’ Row

2 p.m. – Frontier Army Weapons: Rifle and Artillery firing demonstration

3 p.m. – Life, arms and uniform of a soldier

4 p.m. – Flag Retreat: Traditional Army flag lowering ceremony

Fort Larned National Historic Site is located six miles west of Larned on Kansas Highway 156. Information on visiting can be found at www.nps.gov/fols, or by calling 620-285-6911, or email to fols_superintendent@nps.gov. For information on area tourism partners, lodging, dining, and community services go to www.larnedks.org or call (620) 285-6916.