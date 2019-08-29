Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Without Any Hesitation."

Monday: Office closed

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Youth Kickoff BBQ and Game Night (K-fifth grade & sixth-12th grade, plus families and friends), 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Community Congregational Church: United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; worship service, youth group and kids church, 10 a.m.; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.; Youth group movie night at Sequoyah Theater, "Overcomer," 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Fellowship Baptist Church

506 N. First St.

Sunday: Sunday school and Adult Bible Study, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Spanish services include escuela dominical at 10 a.m. and servicio de adoracion at 11 a.m.; Myanmar Christian Fellowship, 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Burmese and Karen language services; Bible study and prayer, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Kids 4 Truth will resume on Sept. 11.

For more information, call (620) 275-5304.

First Assembly GC

702 N. Campus Drive

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:35 a.m.

Monday: Chi Alpha, 8 p.m.

Tuesday: Ladies studies "Courage in Conflict," 10 a.m., Moody Hall

Wednesday: Group studies, 7 p.m.

For more information visit w.firstassemblygc.com.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Soul Dysmorphia."

Wednesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m; Broken Chains ministry, 3:15 p.m.

Monday: Office closed

Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; staff meeting, 3:30 p.m.; Worship Planning Meeting, 4:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Night kickoff, 5:15 p.m.; Choir Practice, 6 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message "Identity Theft."

Monday: Office closed

Wednesday: Wednesday NightLIFE kickoff for all ages, 6 p.m.; Middle School Youth Group (grades 6-8), 6 p.m.; Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Rev. Denise Pass of Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Saturday: Chin church service, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m. Chin church service, 1 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer Team, 8 a.m.; Communion worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Monday: Office closed; no preschool.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together-Girls, 10 a.m.; blood drive, 12:30 p.m.; staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; LWML, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Midweek Kick Off, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.

Friday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1, Rally Sunday: Worship at Finnup Park, potluck following, 9 a.m.; Worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.