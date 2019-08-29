Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Without Any Hesitation."
Monday: Office closed
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Youth Kickoff BBQ and Game Night (K-fifth grade & sixth-12th grade, plus families and friends), 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant
For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.
Community Congregational Church: United Church of Christ
710 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; worship service, youth group and kids church, 10 a.m.; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.; Youth group movie night at Sequoyah Theater, "Overcomer," 1:15 p.m.
Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.
For more information, call (620) 275-5623.
Fellowship Baptist Church
506 N. First St.
Sunday: Sunday school and Adult Bible Study, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Spanish services include escuela dominical at 10 a.m. and servicio de adoracion at 11 a.m.; Myanmar Christian Fellowship, 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Burmese and Karen language services; Bible study and prayer, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Kids 4 Truth will resume on Sept. 11.
For more information, call (620) 275-5304.
First Assembly GC
702 N. Campus Drive
Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:35 a.m.
Monday: Chi Alpha, 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Ladies studies "Courage in Conflict," 10 a.m., Moody Hall
Wednesday: Group studies, 7 p.m.
For more information visit w.firstassemblygc.com.
First Christian Church
306 N. Seventh St.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Soul Dysmorphia."
Wednesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.
First United Methodist Church
1106 N. Main St.
Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m; Broken Chains ministry, 3:15 p.m.
Monday: Office closed
Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; staff meeting, 3:30 p.m.; Worship Planning Meeting, 4:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Night kickoff, 5:15 p.m.; Choir Practice, 6 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.
Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message "Identity Theft."
Monday: Office closed
Wednesday: Wednesday NightLIFE kickoff for all ages, 6 p.m.; Middle School Youth Group (grades 6-8), 6 p.m.; Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.
Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)
1505 E. Spruce St.
Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Rev. Denise Pass of Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call (620) 275-5036.
St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA
1608 Belmont Place
Saturday: Chin church service, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m. Chin church service, 1 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1010 Fleming St.
Sunday: Prayer Team, 8 a.m.; Communion worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.
Monday: Office closed; no preschool.
Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together-Girls, 10 a.m.; blood drive, 12:30 p.m.; staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; LWML, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Midweek Kick Off, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.
Friday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.
Saturday: Worship, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1, Rally Sunday: Worship at Finnup Park, potluck following, 9 a.m.; Worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.