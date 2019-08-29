The Combined Arms Research Library Open House is 4-6 p.m. Sept 4. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the library, attend storytime, learn how to navigate the webpage and more. Attendees who visit all stations will be entered to win a prize.

The upcoming Exceptional Family Member Program Free Recreational Bowling is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s Lego Club for ages 5 and up is 4-5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the library. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The Combined Arms Research Library International Talk Like a Pirate Day is Sept. 19. Visit the library throughout the day to take pirate language lessons and earn some treasure.

The Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course enrollment is now open for the two-day course. Classes are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24-25, Jan. 2-3 and March 19-20 at Harrold Youth Center. Children must be CYS-registered to enroll. Enroll at the CYS front desk, Parent Central or online through WebTrac. For more information, call 684-5138.

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is currently recruiting for youth ages 10-17. For more information or to sign-up, visit www.seacadets.org.

Scouts BSA, for youth ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

MilitaryChildCare.com is available to Child and Youth Services patrons. MCC is a Department of Defense website for military families seeking child care. The online gateway provides comprehensive information on military-operated or military-subsidized child care programs. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Combined Arms Research Library Children’s storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.