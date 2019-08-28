A driver suffered only minor injuries when his vehicle overturned near Lansing, according to a spokesman for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 10:23 a.m. Monday on Kansas 5 Highway near 127th Street.

A 19-year-old Lansing man was driving south on K-5 in a 2006 Mercury Milan when the vehicle started hydroplaning during a heavy rain storm.

The car went into a ditch and overturned, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.