The Newton High School girls’ tennis team will look to a pair of returning letterwinners to lead the Railers.

Nick Sisson begins his 19th year as the Railers’ head coach. Jenson Kingsley begins his second season as the assistant.

Returning letterwinners are Madelyn Hamm and Hallie Watkins.

“We have a young team this year,” Sisson said. “We've had several girls out working during the summer, but we don't return any state qualifiers. Our returning letter winners are Madelynn Hamm and Hallie Watkins. Others who have been out working and improving are Daisy Buller and Katie McMullin. Our goal this year is qualify at least one team for state competition.”