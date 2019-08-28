The 18th annual Images on Aging photo contest is set to receive online submissions from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15. the contest is held through the Landon Center on Aging at th University of Kansas.

The contest is open to professional and amateur photographers, of all ages, throughout Kansas as well as the Missouri counties of Jackson, Platte, Cass and Clay.

The purpose of the competition is to bring attention to the many faces of older adults, with all eligible photographs including at least one person who is 65 years old or more.

For complete rules visit www.kumc.edu/landon-center-on-aging, under the community outreach prgrams header.