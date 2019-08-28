HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School volleyball team will be in a bit of a rebuilding mode to start the upcoming season.

Diana Schutte begins her 15th season as the Dragons coach, sixth at Halstead.

The Dragons finished 30-9 last season, taking second in the Central Kansas League pre-season tournament and third in the CKL standings at 7-3. Halstead lost to Cheney in the Class 3A sub-state semifinals.

Last season was one of Halstead’s best in the era of rally scoring.

Returning players include Briana Winkle (sr., OH), Maddie McClain (jr., MH), Karenna Gerber (jr., MH) and Josie Engel (jr., L).

Gerber recorded 192 kills last season with nine aces and 92 downed blocks. Winkel had 60 kills, 13 aces, 12 downed blocks and 30 digs. McClain had 159 kills, 32 aces, 138 downed blocks and 58 digs. Engel had 279 digs, 22 aces and nine kills.

“We graduated six key players to last years team including our setters,” Schutte said. “This year we only have two seniors, the other senior being Kristen Milspaugh who will help us as an OH. It’ll be a growing year for us and we may have to shift girls around to new positions to fill some holes.”

Schutte looks for Nickerson, Hesston and Lyons to be among the top contenders in the CKL this season.