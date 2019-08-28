The City of Garden City has been selected to receive a $30,000 play space grant from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and The Walt Disney Company. This investment supports NRPA and Disney’s combined goal of providing one million kids and families with greater access to play.

As part of the national Meet Me at the Park Play Spaces grant program, park and recreation agencies across the country were invited to share their best ideas on increasing access to play spaces for children and families in their communities. Agencies with the most innovative and impactful project ideas were chosen to receive $30,000 grants to build their projects.

City staff and the Park and Tree Board were approached about the need for inclusive playgrounds and/or playground equipment in the City Parks that are designed to provide an accessible safe play space for people of all abilities. These playgrounds are designed to remove barriers of exclusion so all children can experience play together. Together with Live Well Finney County, the grant application was completed and submitted. Construction has begun at A. Harold Long Park located west of Gardendale Avenue between Spruce Street and Walnut Street with a completion date later this fall.