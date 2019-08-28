Garden City’s first responders will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors at this year's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

During this year’s drive, Finney County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, the Garden City Fire Department and the Garden City Police Department will each try to recruit the most donors. Everyone who comes to give blood will receive a T-shirt and can cast a vote to determine who wins this year’s bragging rights.

Garden City's drive will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Both days will be at the Clarion Inn.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

To make an appointment to give blood at the 2019 Garden City Battle of the Badges Blood Drive by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the sponsor code GardenCityKS