The condition of a man who was severely beaten over the weekend in Leavenworth has improved, a police official said.

The victim was in critical condition following the battery. But Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said Tuesday that the man is doing better.

Police learned of the battery Sunday morning. Investigators believe the incident occurred at a house in the 400 block of Logan Street.

“We continue to make progress in the investigation,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens has said police are looking for several persons of interest in connection to the case. He would not comment Tuesday on whether any of these people have been located.

