Lee Richardson Zoo will return to regular hours from extended summer hours on Tuesday. The pedestrian entrance will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; while the vehicle entrance will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors may stay until 5 p.m.

Admission fee is $10.00 per vehicle for non-members entering the Zoo, and allows a vehicle to reenter any time during that day. Member vehicles are admitted free with current membership card and photo identification. All vehicles are admitted free on Wild Wednesdays, which take place on the first Wednesday of the month. Memberships can be purchased at the FOLRZ Office, the Safari Shoppe, and the vehicle entrance booth. Pedestrians are always admitted free.

The Finnup Center for Conservation Education will be closed Monday, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.